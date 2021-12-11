Search

11 Dec 2021

Property Watch: Two-horse race to put the final bid on Myshall farm

Under the hammer

The house on the property at Myshall

In their last sale by public auction for 2021, Jordan Auctioneers sold a compact 46 acre holding at Knockdromagh, Myshall, Co. Carlow.

Before a crowd of about 20 people on the holding last Thursday, December 2, the property was auctioned and bidding was a two-horse race from the outset to the very end.

Bidding opened at €400,000 and continued up to €600,000 before the property was placed ‘on the market’ but that was really only the start of the process with the same two parties battling it out all the way to €830,000 before the hammer dropped.

Equating to an overall figure of just over €18,000 per acre this was an exceptional result, according to the selling agent.

The property is located near Garryhill and convenient to Bagenalstown, Fenagh and Borris. It comprised a compact residence (in need of substantial upgrade) and yard with two three span hay sheds, four span hayshed with lean-to and five boxes, barn with five boxes, cattle pen and crush.

The farmland at Myshall

‘No waste’

The land, all in grass was described as ‘top quality with no waste’ and laid out in six divisions with excellent shelter and piped water.

The purchaser is believed to be from an equine background and, commenting after the auction, Paddy Jordan said, “this was a really lovely holding, and we knew from the outset it would command a premium”.

Ever the salesman, Paddy said that there was a “suitably disappointed underbidder still on the lookout!”

