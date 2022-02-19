Fancy a lock-in? Take a tour of this former public house going under the hammer for just €65,000!

Tap 'NEXT STORY>' above for more pics

A former public house in Mullinahone, County Tipperary is to go under the hammer for €65,000 as part of BidX1's auction on February 24.

The property is a mixed use building comprising a former public house together with residential accommodation overhead.

Extending to approximately 128 sq. m (1,377 sq. ft) the property is situated in the centre of Mullinahone - which is 30km from Clonmel.

It is a vacant possession with potential for a range of uses (subject to obtaining all necessary consents).