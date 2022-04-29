'Deirdre was stunning': Kildare finalists on Punchestown's Best Dressed Lady winner

A number of lucky Kildare women managed to get their place in the final of the Punchestown Best Dressed Ladies Competition 2022.

Kildare ladies Clodagh Healy, Dearbhaile Donagh and Joanne Byrne, along with Barretstown CEO Dee Ahearn and former Kilcullen primary schoolteacher Charlene Brosnan, all did their county proud at the latest competition.

Other finalists included Julie Caulfield of Wexford, Oniesa Owens of Longford and Carlow's Deirdre Kane, with the latter chosen as the overall winner by the judges.

Commenting on the competition, CEO Dee Ahearn said that it was 'fierce', but added that 'everyone was lovely.'

She also revealed exactly what her outfit was made from: her dress was personally designed for her by Liz Byrne of Naas, her bag was from Prada in Kildare Village, while her shoes were from Nine West.

Ms Ahearn, a lifelong fan of Punchestown Festival, admitted that she 'never would have dreamed' of entering into the competition, and was actually put forward by her daughter.

CEO of Barretstown Dee Ahearn. Pic: Michael Chester

She added: "I am also glad that I got the chance to represent Barretstown, and to bring awareness to the brilliant work they do."

As for the judge's pick, she agreed wholeheartedly that Ms Kane deserved to be crowned the winner.

Ms Brosnan, who lived in Kilcullen for 12 years before moving to Killarney, said: "It was such a lovely honour and a compliment to be chosen as one of the best dressed ladies."

"I would have loved to have been chosen, I'm not going to lie!" she joked: "But Deirdre was stunning, and she absolutely deserved to win."

In addition, she too revealed what her stylish outfit consisted of: a dress from Sandro Paris, a jacket from Diamonds and Pearls, a bag from ASOS, and her shoes are 'from Penneys hun, as they say!'

Ms Brosnan said that she continues her annual pilgrimage to Punchestown from Killarney.

