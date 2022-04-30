PHOTOS: Family day fun in the booth at Punchestown 2022 - Gallery 1

If you have a story, a photo or video to send us for the Kildare Now website or Leinster Leader newspapers, please contact our editorial team on 045 897302. Or you can email news@kildarenow.com at any time.
Kildare Now
https://www.kildarenow.com/section/1005/contact-us
Search
30 Apr 2022
Punchestown
Deaths
Please allow ads as they help fund our trusted local news content.
Kindly add us to your ad blocker whitelist.
If you want further access to Ireland's best local journalism, consider contributing and/or subscribing to our free daily Newsletter .
Support our mission and join our community now.
Reporter:
Justin Kelly
30 Apr 2022 7:55 PM
Families and racegoers braved the rain to enjoy our Rachael Blackmore booth at Punchestown on Saturday. Use the arrows above or next icon below to see all photographs from family day.