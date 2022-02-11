Search

11 Feb 2022

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo plans ‘showdown talks’ over his Man Utd future

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo plans ‘showdown talks’ over his Man Utd future

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Feb 2022 11:39 AM

What the papers say

An increasingly disillusioned Cristiano Ronaldo is planning “showdown talks” with his agent to discuss his post-season options, according to the Daily Star. The 37-year-old has suffered a dramatic dip in his form at Manchester United, who are currently sixth in the Premier League table.

In more Old Trafford-related gossip, the club could be set to lose midfielder Paul Pogba. The Daily Mirror reports that “some of Europe’s big guns” are lining up to sign the 28-year-old Frenchman, including Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and Juventus.

Elsewhere, Chelsea could lose their £72m goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Sun says the Blues are ready to listen to offers for the Spaniard in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Franck Kessie: Marca reports that Barcelona are winning the race to sign the highly-rated AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder this summer. The paper says that the 25-year-old is also being targeted by Liverpool.

Youri Tielemans: The Flemish paper Het Nieuwsblad reports, via Metro, that Leicester have reduced their asking price for the midfielder from £60m to £35m. Arsenal and the Red Devils are among those in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media