Ireland confirmed to play UEFA Nations League fixture against Ukraine in Poland

The Republic of Ireland will travel to the Polish city of Łódź to play their UEFA Nations League fixture against Ukraine on June 14.
The Republic of Ireland will travel to the Polish city of Łódź to play their UEFA Nations League fixture against Ukraine on June 14, confirmed by the Ukrainian Association of Football.
The fixture has been moved to Poland due to the war in Ukraine but there was speculation on where the fixture would be played. It has now been confirmed that the match will take place at the Łódź Municipal Stadium which has a capacity of 18,000.
Mecze międzypaństwowe na #StadionKróla.— Łódzki Klub Sportowy (@LKS_Lodz) May 12, 2022
07.06 el. ME U21
11.06 Liga Narodów
14.06 Liga Narodów pic.twitter.com/CVBnRDLvEy
Stephen Kenny's side will kick-off their UEFA Nations League schedule in June against Armenia (A) on June 4 before they host Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium on June 8. The Boys in Green will conclude their June fixtures against Scotland (H) on June 11 before they travel to Poland to face Oleksandr Petrakov's team on June 14.
All of Ireland's Nations League fixtures and kick-off times can be found HERE
The 24-year-old defendant previously appeared before the courthouse on Monday, May 9. File Photograph: Naas District Court
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.