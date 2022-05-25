Republic of Ireland squad announced ahead of June's UEFA Nations League fixtures

Stephen Kenny has announced a 27-man squad ahead of June's UEFA Nations League fixtures. PIC: Sportsfile
Stephen Kenny has announced a 27-man squad ahead of June's UEFA Nations League fixtures.
The squad includes first calls up for Festy Ebosele and CJ Hamilton while the in form Michael Obafemi returns to the Irish senior setup.
See the full squad below:
— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) May 25, 2022
27-man squad named for UEFA Nations League fixtures in June
Michael Obafemi returns ✅
First senior call-ups for Festy Ebosele & CJ Hamilton
04/06
08/06
11/06
14/06
Ireland begin their Nations League campaign against Armenia in Yerevan on Saturday, June 4 before they welcome Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, June 8. The Boys in Green host Scotland on Saturday, June 11 and will conclude their June schedule with a trip to Poland to face Ukraine on Tuesday, June 14.
...— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) May 5, 2022
Tickets are now on sale for the Ukraine & Scotland UEFA Nations League matches ️
Get your tickets now and get behind the team at the @AVIVAStadium
➡️ https://t.co/3XYbGlDnUF#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/GT7Sqqjfru
