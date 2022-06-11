Ireland v Scotland: Opposition Watch

The Republic of Ireland are still on the search for the first points of their UEFA Nations League campaign after suffering two consecutive defeats. Stephen Kenny's side were defeated by Armenia in Yerevan last Saturday before a second-string Ukraine outfit outclassed the Boys in Green in the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday night.

Here, we will look at Saturday's opposition - Scotland:

Scotland are ranked 39th in the world, eight places above the Republic of Ireland. Steve Clarke's team were defeated 3-1 by Ukraine at Hampden Park in the World Cup playoff semi-final last week which ended their hopes of qualifying for this year's tournament in Qatar.

Scotland started their Nations League campaign on a positive note after overcoming Armenia 2-0 at Hampden Park on Wednesday. With Scotland, Ukraine and Armenia all on three points, Ireland will need an inspirational performance and result on Saturday to give supporters some belief ahead of the Boys in Green's final June fixture against Ukraine in Poland next Tuesday.

A dreich Hampden night, lit up by a dominant Scotland performance



Relive Wednesday night's win over Armenia with our #ScotlandHQ View highlights.#SCOARM pic.twitter.com/9Yy7TeNkTo — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 10, 2022

SQUAD

Scotland's squad includes a host of well-known players who play in the Premier League. Liverpool's Andy Robertson is the stand-out name while Aston Villa's John McGinn, Manchester United's McTominay and Southampton duo Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams are also in the Scottish squad.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for our upcoming FIFA World Cup Play-off and UEFA Nations League fixtures. pic.twitter.com/9DnIo8LPPo — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 23, 2022

LAST MEETING (2015)

The two countries last played each other in 2015 at the Aviva Stadium. The sides played out a 1-1 draw in a European Championship qualifier - a campaign where Ireland would finish above Scotland for a playoff place and defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina to send the Boys in Green to EURO 2016 in France.