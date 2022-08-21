Republic of Ireland forward continues superb start to Championship campaign

Republic of Ireland and Rotherham attacker Chiedozie Ogbene continued his fine goalscoring form over the weekend when he netted against QPR in a 1-1 draw in the English Championship. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland and Rotherham attacker Chiedozie Ogbene continued his fine goalscoring form over the weekend when he netted against QPR in a 1-1 draw in the English Championship.
Five games. Four goals. One Chiedozie Ogbene. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/lOoy1GjSC5— Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 20, 2022
That makes it four goals in five appearances for the electric forward this season.
Meanwhile, fellow Irish international player Robbie Brady continued his impressive start to the Championship campaign by picking up the Preston Man of the Match award against Watford while Ireland defender Dara O'Shea captained and scored for his side, West Brom, in an emphatic league win over Hull.
