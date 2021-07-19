IT Carlow’s Faculty of Lifelong Learning presents its online Open Week 2021

Thinking of upskilling, reskilling, changing your career, or returning to education in 2021?

If so, you can attend IT Carlow’s Lifelong Learning Online Open Week 2021 taking place each evening from Monday to Thursday, July 26th to 29th. A series of online information sessions will showcase the faculty’s comprehensive range of part-time and Springboard+ courses.

Sessions will take place via Zoom from 7pm to 8:30pm to cater for busy schedules and will focus on the following areas:

Monday, July 26th: Business, Supply Chain Management and Accountancy, Tuesday, July 27th: Humanities, Early Childhood Education, Social Studies and Law, Wednesday, July 28th: Science, Engineering, and IT,

Thursday, July 29th: Springboard+ and July Stimulus programme courses. Session links are available at itcarlow.ie

The faculty offers a wide range of internationally recognised courses, from master’s degrees to certificate programmes, across a variety of disciplines. Staff will be available online to answer questions and discuss courses in more detail.

IT Carlow is one of the largest providers of higher education lifelong learning (LLL) programmes in the country; LLL enrolments currently account for over 51% of its total learner population. The faculty operates across Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow campuses and programmes are designed to provide maximum choice and flexibility to learners.

The Open Week coincides with on-going enrolment for the faculty’s Springboard+ programmes commencing in September 2021. Springboard+ offers fully funded third-level college places on a part-time basis to jobseekers and returners, offering the chance to study part-time while continuing to work. It also removes the financial barrier for many. Courses currently on offer include Supply Chain Management, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs. Further information is available at itcarlow.ie/springboard.

Joseph Collins, Head of Faculty at Lifelong Learning, commented, “We hope our online Open Week will give potential applicants a unique opportunity to engage with staff from the comfort of their own homes and learn more about our broad suite of flexible, part-time, professional development, and Springboard+ programmes and courses”

Full details of part-time courses are available at www.itcarlow.ie. Queries can be emailed to lll@itcarlow.ie or call 059 917 5280.

