05/10/2021

That Star Quality…The Gleneagle Hotel Receives Four-Star Classification

The team at The Gleneagle in Killarney are celebrating today having received confirmation that the well-known hotel has been elevated to four-star status by Fáilte Ireland

Reporter:

SPONSORED CONTENT

The team at The Gleneagle in Killarney are celebrating today having received confirmation that the well-known hotel has been elevated to four-star status by Fáilte Ireland.

News of The Gleneagle Hotel’s four-star classification comes following an extensive refurbishment programme that cost in the region of €7.2 million and took over four years to complete.

“The focus of our refurbishment programme was to improve our customer experience while retaining the magic that makes The Gleneagle special. We are delighted this commitment has resulted in Faílte Ireland elevating the hotel to four-star status,” says Gleneagle Group CEO, Patrick O’Donoghue.

“As well as refurbishing our existing guestrooms and public spaces we completely renovated and refurbished a wing of bedrooms that had not been used in decades, thereby increasing our capacity without increasing our building footprint. We also invested in our ongoing accessibility programme - seven of our guest rooms are now universally accessible while a number of upgrades around the hotel make the building easier to navigate and creates a more welcoming environment for all.”

“In tandem with the refurbishment programme, we have invested in our team through training and upskilling and in our technology by implementing new and better systems. The end goal has always been to improve the experience of our customers, achieving the four-star classification is a very welcome bonus and testament to the hard work of all the team here.”

The Gleneagle Hotel first opened its doors in 1957 as a small country house hotel. Today it is comprised of 279 guestrooms, a further 60 self-catering apartments and extensive leisure facilities. It is renowned for its programme of live entertainment and has three venues onsite – The Gleneagle INEC Arena, The Gleneagle INEC Club and The Gleneagle Ballroom.

See www.gleneaglehotel.com for more information

