13/11/2021

Join the Board and get great experience with Croi Laighean Credit Union, Co Kildare

Sponsored Content: Could you be a volunteer Board member for this popular Kildare credit union?

Croi Laighean Credit Union are currently seeking new energetic members to join their volunteer Board.

This is an exciting opportunity for any individual looking to gain valuable hands-on Board experience to fast track their career.

With over 44,000 members and over 50 staff, Croi Laighean Credit Union are one of Ireland’s largest Credit Union groups. This year Croi Laighean’s member drive is focusing on attracting dynamic and ambitious volunteers to help shape the future of the group.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 Board drive, Paul Kennedy, CEO, commented: “We want to attract new board members who see this as a unique opportunity to further their career. We are looking for progressive individuals to join our board and become an integral part of shaping the future of Croi Laighean. If you aspire to be a director or CEO, this position will give you the experience you need to help make it happen.

A great experience

“Serving on the Board of Directors will expand their skill set and allow them to learn more about marketing, governance, finance, interacting with community officials and community members, and much more.

“This is a voluntary position with monthly virtual meetings, and we have put together an exciting programme which focuses on career development and progression,” Mr Kennedy continued.

Find out more

Applications for the board positions close on Friday, December 3, and any member of Croi Laighean Credit Union can apply.

If you wish to apply, but you are not a member, you can apply for membership if you live, work or study within the common bond area.

For more information, please visit social.clcu.ie/join-our-board

