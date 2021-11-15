JOBS ALERT: Innovate Solutions are recruiting Food Tasters in Naas

Innovate Solutions is a consumer and sensory research service provider based in Dublin, Ireland.
We are recruiting permanent part-time Food Tasters on behalf of a multinational client based in Naas, Kildare. The role of Food Taster involves the tasting and evaluating of food and beverage products. The feedback generated by the food tasting panel will be used to support key business decisions and provide critical insight to drive the client's product development plans.
No previous experience is required and extensive training in food tasting will be provided to successful candidates.
This position will suit applicants living within 30 minutes driving distance to Naas, Kildare.
The role involves:
Tasting and evaluating food and beverages.
Communicating with others in relation to the food and beverages you have tasted.
Working as part of team.
Desired competencies:
Team player.
Ability to take constructive feedback.
Strong verbal and written communication skills.
Hours: 4 days per week | 2 hours per day | 10am - 12pm (8 hours per week)
Payment Rates:
Training: €10.50 per hour
Production: €15 per hour
Job Types: Part-time, Permanent
