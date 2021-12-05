Salt therapy comes to Naas, Co Kildare

A new Salt Cave has opened in Naas, in a local collaboration between Pat from Sli Beatha Floathouse and Yvonne from Naas Holistic Centre.

Salt therapy, also known as Halotherapy, is a form of dry salt therapy that uses a filtration system called a halogenerator to create man-made salt cave environment.

The halogenerator is filled with pure natural salt which is ground into micro-particles and then pumped into the air.

Customers relax whilst inhaling dry, salt-enriched air deep down into the lungs, where the real healing benefits occur. The salt kills bacteria and loosens mucus, which begins to clear quickly. Inflammation is reduced, immunity is boosted.

Salt therapy is excellent for relieving respiratory and skin conditions and symptoms. It is suitable for all ages.

“We are delighted to offer this natural, drug free salt therapy in Naas. It has been so wonderful to hear the positive impacts it has for our customers who are experiencing fantastic relief from their respiratory and skin conditions, something that is so needed for the times we are in.”

Book via www.thesaltcave.ie / Call 087 460 5005 / Email info@thesaltcave.ie