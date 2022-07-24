Tasty Kildare brews at Lock 13

Lock 13 Brewpub is based along the majestic Grand Canal in the picturesque village of Sallins, Co Kildare.

A family-run establishment, they are proud members of Good Food Ireland, showcasing simple yet tasty food made from the land matched with a drink made from the land from their very own onsite brewery, Kildare Brewing Company.

The atmosphere is relaxed and welcoming with a genuine pride for what they put on their plates, but also for what they put in their glasses.

Kildare Brewing Company was set up in 2017, to produce fresh, premium, local beer and it has proved very popular as Lock 13 only serves their own lagers, ales and now their own unique Flanagan’s Irish Stout which customers prefer to a mainstream brand.

Kildare Brewing Company uses locally-sourced malt in all its beer brews and their beers have a wide range of flavours to suit all tastes from big hoppy ales to a nice easy crisp lager. They are all brewed in front of you — as you savour their food and beer in their dining room you can see the brewery right in front of you.

They also brew ProKulture Organic Kombucha, which is a fermented tea which can be good for your gut health & immune system. They boast two flavours, Ginger & Lemongrass which is refreshing; and thirst quenching Blood Orange & Turmeric, which can be found on all Aldi stores nationwide. So why not grab a bottle today...

For more info follow them on Instagram or visit www.lock13.ie, www.kildarebrewing.ie, or www.prokulture.com.