Caragh Nurseries is Recruiting for the Following Positions

Award Winning Production Nursery based in Caragh is Recruiting for the Following Positions.

Digital Marketer

Working on campaigns across all digital (and some non-digital) networks, experience of creating marketing campaigns, analysing and reporting on how to achieve ambitious ROAS. Must have good, recent knowledge of SEO and SEM and creating social campaigns with video and photographic content, Email and Inbound marketing and monitoring all metrics.



Junior Administrator

Working within a busy office team, taking on aspects of office and e-commerce administration from answering calls, processing telephone and online orders assisting with dispatch, delivery and delivery schedules when necessary. Assisting the design and stock control teams when necessary too. Its a busy office, the position is full time, 5 days and some Saturday work is necessary with a day off during the week. A great opportunity to work within a friendly, forward thinking team within a lovely environment.



Delivery Van Driver

Being, in lots of cases the face of our company we are looking for an enthusiastic, courteous and customer focussed Van driver for deliveries throughout Ireland. Driving a 3 tonne box body van and delivering trees and plants to our customers around the country. Some of the plants and trees can be of awkward shape and size although a relevant trolley is always supplied, customers expect deliveries to be made to the most suitable position for them. Ideal for the person who loves to meet people has an interest in gardens and would enjoy a position like this.



For all these positions, please email jo@caraghnurseries.ie to apply or to discuss further

