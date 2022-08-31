JOB VACANCY: We're hiring a Managing Editor for Leinster Leader & KildareLive.ie

Is news in your DNA? Have you got the vision and determination to make an impact in our digital world? We’ve got the opportunity for you, as Managing Editor of Iconic Media Group’s top regional newspaper, the Leinster Leader and news sites kildarelive.ie and kildarenow.com

Managing Editor - Kildarelive.ie / Leinster Leader - Naas - Attractive salary package

About us

As Ireland’s biggest local digital and newspaper publisher, Iconic Media Group has a vast presence across the country. Every week, our websites are accessed by 4 million unique users, while our newspapers reach a further 400,000 readers. Our rapidly developing, digital led product portfolio now includes 23 local news websites, social channels and 20 weekly newspapers.

About the role

You’ll lead this cherished Kildare title and associated news sites, ensuring continued success online, on social media and in print. In doing so you’ll be the voice of this vibrant community, covering and championing its passions and achievements across sport, the arts, business, rural life and local heritage.

In addition to upholding the highest editorial standards and maintaining our market leadership, you’ll be encouraged to pursue and implement exciting ideas and strategies to strengthen the title and increase online impact. You’ll also be joining a Group-wide editorial team dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of communities throughout Ireland.

About you

With senior-level experience that includes a great grasp of local media, you’re highly motivated and eager to lead from the front – but you’re also willing to put in the work, with exceptional credibility, an eye for detail and a solid contacts book. We’d expect you to have a strong social media presence and the skills to excel in a diverse, fast-moving media environment spanning online, video and print.

Please send your CV and any samples of your work to Brian Keyes, Editorial Director, Iconic Media Group at brian.keyes@iconicmedia.ie

Closing date for applications is Friday, September 16, 2022.