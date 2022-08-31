Search

02 Sept 2022

JOB VACANCY: We're hiring a Managing Editor for Leinster Leader & KildareLive.ie

JOB ALERT: Want to join our team? Iconic Media Group is hiring a Digital Director

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Aug 2022 11:34 AM

Is news in your DNA? Have you got the vision and determination to make an impact in our digital world? We’ve got the opportunity for you, as Managing Editor of Iconic Media Group’s top regional newspaper, the Leinster Leader and news sites kildarelive.ie and kildarenow.com

Managing Editor - Kildarelive.ie / Leinster Leader - Naas - Attractive salary package

About us 

As Ireland’s biggest local digital and newspaper publisher, Iconic Media Group has a vast presence across the country. Every week, our websites are accessed by 4 million unique users, while our newspapers reach a further 400,000 readers. Our rapidly developing, digital led product portfolio now includes 23 local news websites, social channels and 20 weekly newspapers. 

About the role 

You’ll lead this cherished Kildare title and associated news sites, ensuring continued success online, on social media and in print. In doing so you’ll be the voice of this vibrant community, covering and championing its passions and achievements across sport, the arts, business, rural life and local heritage.

In addition to upholding the highest editorial standards and maintaining our market leadership, you’ll be encouraged to pursue and implement exciting ideas and strategies to strengthen the title and increase online impact. You’ll also be joining a Group-wide editorial team dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of communities throughout Ireland.

About you 

With senior-level experience that includes a great grasp of local media, you’re highly motivated and eager to lead from the front – but you’re also willing to put in the work, with exceptional credibility, an eye for detail and a solid contacts book. We’d expect you to have a strong social media presence and the skills to excel in a diverse, fast-moving media environment spanning online, video and print.

Please send your CV and any samples of your work to Brian Keyes, Editorial Director, Iconic Media Group at brian.keyes@iconicmedia.ie

Closing date for applications is Friday, September 16, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media