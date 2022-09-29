Great Pink Run: 'You always think this won’t happen to you' -Kildare's Lynne Buckley shares her story

Lynne Buckley was pregnant with her third child when she found a lump in her breast. She spoke to Lili Lonergan ahead of this year’s Great Pink Run

In March 2017, while Lynne Buckley was pregnant with her third child, she found a lump in her breast assuming it was just a milk duct due to her pregnancy, Lynne didn't pay too close attention to it. But on her 16 week scan, where she found out her baby was a boy, the lump was nagging her.

She mentioned it to the midwife and was referred to the consultant, who didn't seem overly concerned but checked it out straight away. Within days, an appointment was set up at the hospital where Lynne had an ultrasound, a mammogram and a biopsy.

“It worried me as it was all so sudden, I just knew there was something wrong, I knew I had breast cancer.”

A mother already to a 3-year-old and a 9-month-old, Lynne was told a few days later that she had Stage 1 breast cancer. A week later she had a lumpectomy and sentinel node dissection.

When Lynne returned for the results she was told that they had found a tumour in her lymph glands and that she had stage 3 grade 3 triple negative aggressive breast cancer which required chemotherapy, more surgery to clear margins and radiation.

“I started Chemo in April at 26 weeks pregnant, had 4 rounds of AC followed by 12 Taxol. I stopped Chemo after 3 Taxol to have my baby boy. I was induced and Adam arrived on the 28th of July absolutely perfect. I returned to Chemo only two weeks later.”

“I had three more surgeries to clear margins but unfortunately my only option was to have a mastectomy. The last step in my treatment was radiation for six weeks. It was a very worrying time but I had no choice but to put my head down and get on with it. I had my family relying on me and I wanted to do everything to protect my baby, but thankfully he is absolutely perfect.”

Since then, Lynne has had regular check ups, including a few scares on the way. “That particular cancer isn’t hormone driven so my pregnancy had nothing to do with it. I have done a lot of genetic testing because I was very young to get breast cancer, but I still haven't gotten to the bottom of the reason why it happened and this has a lot to do with why I got involved in Breast Cancer Ireland.

“I love the fact that they're promoting education and awareness and the importance of good breast health, but most of all I love that they’re funding research into breast cancer like mine, trying to find a reason why this happened. I have no family history of breast cancer, I don't have the genetic mutation.

“I am so passionate about raising awareness and supporting charities like Breast Cancer Ireland who raise such vital funds for advances in research and awareness.”

PHOTO: Lynne Buckley from Kildare, BCI Patient Supporter along with her children Adam, Sophia and Eva, at the launch of the Breast Cancer Ireland 'Great Pink Run 2022'

The Great Pink Run has seen participants from 36 countries take part to date.

It returns in a physical and a virtual sense this year – allowing people to take part either by participating in their own local communities by walking, running or jogging 10k or 5k any time between October 9 and 16, or alternatively for those who prefer the fun of a live group event, they can attend either of the large-scale physical Great Pink Run events taking place in Dublin on Sunday 9th October, or in Kilkenny on Sunday, October 16.

Participation in the Great Pink Run event is easy – simply register to take part at www.greatpinkrun.ie, gather your tribe by encouraging your friends and family to do the same, then attend either of the live events* in Dublin or Kilkenny or alternatively do your individual or group run, walk, scoot, wheel or cycle in your own community during the week of the national event (9th-16th October 2022) – and be sure to share and tag your photos, and videos across social media platforms using hashtags #greatpinkrun, #GPR2022 or #gatheryourtribe

*10k event in Dublin starts at 1pm, 5k event starts at 2pm on October 9

*10k event in Kilkenny starts at 12 noon, 5k event starts at 12.45pm on October 16