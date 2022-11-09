Search

10 Nov 2022

‘I wake with a smile on my face every day,' says Curves Knocklyon owner, Liza

'I wake with a smile on my face every day,' says Curves Knocklyon owner, Liza

Liza Roque Sales, owner of Curves Knocklyon, Dublin

09 Nov 2022 11:22 AM

We caught up with Liza Roque Sales, owner of Curves Knocklyon in Dublin.

Liza’s hobbies are running, hiking, baking, crafts and music. Liza worked in the construction industry before taking the leap into health & fitness.

According to Liza: "What is great about Curves is that you don’t need a fitness background as the Curves training program is so comprehensive. The industry is always evolving so I am continuously learning while making women stronger every single day. Curves is totally different to other health clubs where women of all ages receive the personal support they need to set them on the path to healthier lives. There is always someone on hand to listen in this safe, caring environment for women.

"I became a franchisee eight years ago and my club gets bigger and better each year. As well as having financial independence, I simply love what I do and wake with a smile on my face every day. The people at Curves Corporate are a pleasure to deal with. They are always there to support us franchisees and are willing work through any issues that we face."

What would you say to anyone considering setting up their own business?

"I would say, don’t keep thinking about it and just go for it. You won’t look back. I bought my Curves when I was seven months pregnant and it was the best decision of my life."

For more info visit www.curves.eu or call Tanya on 083 0758911

*Sponsored Content

