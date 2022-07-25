Kildare homeowners urged to improve home security after latest burglary figures released

Ireland's only all-inclusive Smart Safety System
There were 2,599 burglaries nationwide between January and March, according to new statistics released by the CSO, which is a 36% increase compared to the same months in 2021.
Following the release of the latest CSO Crime Statistics Report Eoin Dunne, Managing Director of PhoneWatch, Ireland’s leading provider of monitored alarm systems, said “the rate of burglaries across the country has increased by 3.6% compared to the previous three months - October, November and December 2021. The number of incidents is a reminder to all homeowners of the importance of vigilance and home security.”
Eoin Dunne said, “Even one burglary is one too many and while there has been a welcome fall in some regions of the country, there are areas which continue to see a rise. Across Kildare there’s a 37% increase in burglary offenses compared to the same months as 2021. As we thankfully now have the freedom to travel more, this has led to the rise in burglary rates again, so we need to be extra cautious and increase our home security protection measures.”
"We should all feel safe and secure in our homes but being the victim of a burglary undermines this and can be very upsetting. It is fantastic that everyone is back out enjoying themselves and as we are in the midst of summer, everyone deserves a carefree holiday. We want to remind all homeowners to take simple but necessary steps to help avoid the trauma of a burglary incident."
PhoneWatch recommends a series of security tips to homeowners to boost their home’s security:
PhoneWatch recently launched Ireland's only all-inclusive home safety system that gives you more control over protecting you and your family.
