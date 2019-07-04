Kildare make one change for Leinster Minor Football Final clash with Dublin

Kildare have made just one alteration for Saturday's Leinster Minor Football final against Dublin.

The game which takes place in Pairc Tailteann Navan with a 2.00 throw-ins sees Kildare boss Colin Ward bringing in St.Laurences man PJ Cullen at the expense of Ryan Comeau.

It is the Lillywhites sixth provinical decider in seven years and they have won half of those finals with victories in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Both teams come into the game with unbeaten records and Kildare will be looking to avoid the unwanted accolade of losing successive finals after going down to Meath last year.

Kildare team to play Dublin:

1. Cian Burke, Clane

2. Mark Maguire, Naas

3. Conan Boran, Eadestown

4. Tommy Gill, Carbury

5. PJ Cullen, St. Laurence’s

6. Oisin O’Rourke, Athy

7. Jack Quinn, Leixlip

8. Shane Flynn, Balyna

9. Kevin Eustace, St Laurence’s

10. Aaron Browne, Celbridge

11. Ciaran O’Brien,Kilcullen

12. Eoin Bagnall, Aylmer Gaels

13. Oisin Milmoe, Carbury

14. Adam Conneely, Two Mile House

15. Aedan Boyle, Balyna

Subs:

16. Sean Knight, Kilcullen

17 Joel Kavanagh, Kilcullen

18. Ryan Comeau, Balyna

19. Mikey Spillane, Athy

20. Matthew Whelan Naas

21. Mikey Delahunty, Abbey Rangers

22. Luke Gorman, St Laurence’s

23. Eoin Meehan, Moorefield

24. Dan Woulfe, Naas