Kildare make one change for Leinster Minor Football Final clash with Dublin
Kildare have made just one alteration for Saturday's Leinster Minor Football final against Dublin.
The game which takes place in Pairc Tailteann Navan with a 2.00 throw-ins sees Kildare boss Colin Ward bringing in St.Laurences man PJ Cullen at the expense of Ryan Comeau.
It is the Lillywhites sixth provinical decider in seven years and they have won half of those finals with victories in 2013, 2015 and 2016.
Both teams come into the game with unbeaten records and Kildare will be looking to avoid the unwanted accolade of losing successive finals after going down to Meath last year.
Kildare team to play Dublin:
1. Cian Burke, Clane
2. Mark Maguire, Naas
3. Conan Boran, Eadestown
4. Tommy Gill, Carbury
5. PJ Cullen, St. Laurence’s
6. Oisin O’Rourke, Athy
7. Jack Quinn, Leixlip
8. Shane Flynn, Balyna
9. Kevin Eustace, St Laurence’s
10. Aaron Browne, Celbridge
11. Ciaran O’Brien,Kilcullen
12. Eoin Bagnall, Aylmer Gaels
13. Oisin Milmoe, Carbury
14. Adam Conneely, Two Mile House
15. Aedan Boyle, Balyna
Subs:
16. Sean Knight, Kilcullen
17 Joel Kavanagh, Kilcullen
18. Ryan Comeau, Balyna
19. Mikey Spillane, Athy
20. Matthew Whelan Naas
21. Mikey Delahunty, Abbey Rangers
22. Luke Gorman, St Laurence’s
23. Eoin Meehan, Moorefield
24. Dan Woulfe, Naas
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on