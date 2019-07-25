Ten page supplement in this week's Kildare Post celebrating the growth of the LGFA

This week's Kildare Post celebrates the growth of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA).in Co Kildare

Content compiled by Tom Ryan, former Co Kildare LGFA PRO; Donal Fitzpatrick, Kildare LGFA PRO and Arthur Corrigan, LGFA Chairperson, with photographs by Pat Tinsley, Michelle Sharkey and Austin Crowe.

The LGFA in Kildare continues to grow, with competitions and development squads from U12s up to senior level.

Pick up your FREE copy in newsagents across the county - 10,000 copies distributed every week.

To read your digital copy online, simply click on the top right banner of KildareNow, click on ePaper on the right hand side - and you can view the Kildare Post online, totally FREE of charge!