Moynihan not happy with Kildare discipline but attention quickly turn to date with the Rossies

It was a solemn looking Daniel Moynihan on Sunday afternoon after his Kildare Ladies side were defeated by Down on a 4-9 to 1-9 scoreline.

The Manager made a couple of changes for the game but even still it wasn’t an excuse as his side never got going and in the end they could count themselves rather fortunate to have made the next round.

“The bright side of things is we got through, coming into the game we targeted three wins from three to give us an easier Quarter-Final route but we didn’t perform. We didn’t play the Football that we have throughout the year and our indiscipline cost us aswell with the amount of sin bins we had. Altogether we’d have to consider ourselves lucky that we got out of there and are actually still in the competition”.

“We seemed to panic on the pitch and we took a few pot shots for goal instead of taking our points and keeping the scoreboard ticking over because at that stage the game was gone and we should have adapted to the situation but lucky enough we eventually got a handle on it”.

“The Girls showed good resolve in the end to survive despite a number of things going against us today”.

Remarkably there was seven yellow cards handed out throughout the game with five on the Kildare side and while the Kildare boss refused to be drawn on the referee’s performance he was still disappointed at the way his team lost their discipline.

“I’m not going to comment on the referee and he did his job as he saw it but he set the tone for the game in the frees that he gave away and we spoke about the need to be disciplined in the tackle and not throw our hands in as we were going to be punished for it”.

“Unfortunately it went that way and yellow cards were given out and we never got a rhythm going as a result so we were always chasing with 14 and even 13 at a time”, Moynihan admitted.

Roscommon are next up for Kildare in the All-Ireland Quarter Final in Kinnegad on Sunday afternoon and despite losing to them in the League and giving up top spot in the group hopes are high they can cause a bit of an upset.

“We pushed Roscommon very hard in the League and we know they are a good and hardy team but we did beat them last year and we think we are better now so I don’t think we will have any fear”.

“It is more difficult than the quarter-final we would have got for topping the group but at the end of the day we have to take what comes to us and what’s coming is Roscommon and we have to get ourselves up for that”.