Life Credit Union now offers members a full-service current account

Today, Thursday, October 17, is International Credit Union Day and Life Credit Union is joining dozens of other Credit Unions nationwide in a new full-service Current Account.

The new Current Account includes the globally accepted Mastercard Debit Card with Contactless Payments, Standing Orders, Direct Debits, and the option of an Overdraft facility.

Members of Life Credit Union can open a Current Account online or in any of their four local branches, in Naas, Newbridge, Monread and Maynooth. This is excellent news for all Life Credit Union members. Credit Unions are seen to offer something different to the major banks in terms of their personal touch and have just won the CX Award for Best Customer Experience for the fifth year running, a world first for any organisation.

Marion Hanlon, Chair of Life Credit Union said: “This trusted position is one Life Credit Union wants to build on with this new service launch. We envisage many of our members switching their day to day banking to Life Credit Union because we are offering a community owned viable alternative."

The new Current Account has simple and transparent pricing. A low monthly fee of €4 applies and that covers unlimited euro point of sale and contactless transactions, unlimited mobile and online banking, unlimited direct debit processing and up to five Euro ATM withdrawals per month. Full details of fees and charges are available on the Life Credit Union website.

Speaking at the launch, Karen Mulligan CEO of Life Credit Union said: “This is a watershed moment in the credit unions history. It means credit union members will now be able to get a competitive Current Account from their trusted Credit Union, and they will no longer need to go to a bank to get this service. For the first time, Life Credit Union will be able to provide our members with a real choice for their day-to-day financial needs. And this service, which will be accessible globally and digitally, will enable Life Credit Union to become even more relevant to our members in the ever-increasing digital world.

Information on the new Current Account from Life Credit Union is available at www.lifecu.ie.