Six newcomers included in Kildare’s National Football League squad

Kildare Manager Jack O'Connor has announced a 37 man panel ahead of the beginning of the Allianz National Football League next weekend.

The squad is bigger than normally would be the case as a result of a number of injuries especially in the midfield area and will be reduced in the summer for the Championship.

The likes of Chris Byrne, Jack Robinson, John Treacy, Eoghan Bateman and Liam Power have been rewarded with call ups after impressive O'Byrne Cup campaigns.

Allenwood's Darragh Malone missed out on the pre season competition due to injury but he is also a first time squad member as the competitive action gets ready to kick off.

The likes of Shea Ryan, Con Kavanagh, Liam Healy, James Robinson, Johnny Byrne, Daniel Flynn and Padraig Fogarty all return after missing out on the 2019 campaign having been previously involved with Kildare squads.

The inclusion of James Robinson as a third goalkeeper is a most interesting development as with the injury crisis at midfield it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Carbury's Aaron O'Neill could take to the field as an outfielder and he has experience of doing so with his club.

Kildare kick off their League campaign at home to Fermanagh in St.Conleths Park on Sunday week.

Kildare Senior Football 2020 Allianz League Panel

· Mark Donnellan, Maynooth

· James Robinson, Round Towers

· Mick O’Grady, Celbridge

· Eoin Doyle, Naas

· Peter Kelly, Two Mile House

· Liam Healy, Moorefield

· Eoghan Bateman, Naas

· Mark Barrett, Ballymore Eustace

· Darragh Malone, Allenwood

· David Hyland, Athy

· Kevin Flynn, Celbridge

· Con Kavanagh, Sarsfields

· Johnny Byrne, Allenwood

· Keith Cribbin, Johnstownbridge

· Shea Ryan, Sarsfields

· Tony Archbold, Celbridge

· Kevin Feely, Athy

· Aaron Masterson, Moorefield

· Tommy Moolick, Leixlip

· Liam Power, Raheens

· Paschal Connell, Athy

· Aaron O’Neill, Carbury

· Paul Cribbin, Johnstownbridge

· Fergal Conway, Celbridge

· Paddy Brophy, Celbridge

· Chris Byrne, Clane

· Conor Hartley, Sarsfields

· John Treacy, Straffan

· Daragh Ryan, Sarsfields

· David Slattery, Confey

· Daniel Flynn, Johnstownbridge

· Jack Robinson, Clogherinkoe

· Niall Kelly, Athy

· Adam Tyrrell, Moorefield

· Jimmy Hyland, Ballyteague

· Neil Flynn, Maynooth

· Padraig Fogarty, St. Laurences