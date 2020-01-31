Schools GAA: Dominant Naas CBS advance in Br.Bosco Cup

Naas CBS 5-18

Athlone CC 0-7

Be.Bosco Cup Leinster PP Championship Knockout Round 1

By Robert Cribbin.

Naas CBS produced a five-star performance as they steamrolled their way past Athlone in the first knockout round of the Br.Bosco Cup in Raheens.

The defending Leinster Champions were in control from start to finish in a dominant display that marks them as strong favourites to win a third Provincial title in a row.

Even without Mark Maguire (Injury) and Eoin Archbold (Suspension) the Naas boys barely took a backward step with Simon Murphy, Alex Beirne, James Dalton, Kevin Quinn and Neil Aherne all finding the net.

Naas showed their superiority from the start as they raced into a 3-9 to 0-0 and the game was good as over at the end of the first quarter.

Simon Murphy, Conor Dalton and Alex Beirne kicked early points for Naas before the opening goal arrived courtesy of Murphy in the 6th minute.

Points from Beirne , Kevin Quinn, Sean McLoughlin and Nick Sweeney soon followed and the hosts were 1-9 to 0-0 up without even breaking sweat.

Beirne and Quinn then added two goals in three minutes before Fergus Lennon finally got Athlone on the board with three minutes of the half remaining.

Dalton rounded off the half's scoring in stoppage time as Naas took a huge 3-10 to 0-1 lead into the break.

Naas continued where they left off on the resumption as Ballymore man Murphy got a quickfire 1-1 with sub Will Purcell also on target.

Trailing 4-12 to 0-1 Athlone then got some momentum going with Cormac Canney having a goalbound effort saved by David Morrissey before Lennon, Luke Greislean and Dylan Keegan added on points.

Naas were in a different class to their opponents though and they responded in style with points from Murphy and Paddy Kelly added to by a fifth goal from Neil Aherne.

The game then dragged on towards it's inevitable conclusion with Athlone points from Jack O'Beirne , Daniel Keenan and Dylan Keegan cancelled out by Naas efforts from Murphy, Aherne and Joe Murphy.

In the end a thoroughly convincing victory for Naas on a 5-18 to 0-7 scoreline that sets them up for a quarter-final meeting with Moate.

Scorers: Naas CBS, Simon Murphy 1-5, Alex Beirne 1-2, James Dalton 1-2, Kevin Quinn 1-1, Neil Aherne 1-1, Nick Sweeney 0-2, Sean McLoughlin 0-2, Paddy Kelly 0-1, Will Purcell 0-1, Joe Murphy 0-1 (free).

Athlone CC, Fergus Lennon 0-2 (1 free), Dylon Keegan 0-2, Luke Greislean 0-1, Jack O'Beirne 0-1, Dan Keenan 0-1.

NAAS CBS: David Morrissey; Ferran O'Sullivan, Conan Boran, Eamonn Dunne; Paddy Kelly, Adam Malone, Paddy McDermott; Drew Costello, Kevin Quinn; Sean McLoughlin, Alex Beirne, Nick Sweeney; Simon Murphy, Sam Morrissey, James Dalton.

Subs used: Brendan Quinn for Alex Beirne half time; Will Purcell for Paddy McDermott half time; Joe Murphy for Kevin Quinn half time; Matthew Whelan for Sam Morrissey 47 minutes; Neil Aherne for Sean McLoughlin 47 minutes.

ATHLONE CC: Gary Martin; Daniel Guinan, Faolan Kennedy, James Madden; Luke Greislean, Rob Dolan, Shane Keenan; Patrick Lynch, Dylon Keegan; John Feeney, Mark Naughton, Conor Keenaghan; Fergus Lennon, Cormac Canney, Jack O'Beirne.

Subs used: Brian Monaghan for Conor Keenaghan 19 minutes; Dylan Fagan for John Feeney 38 minutes; Liam Egan for Faolan Kennedy 48 minutes; Daniel Keenan for James Madden 52 minutes.

Ref: Seamus Mulhaire.