Moynihan pleased with Kildare progress after bright start

For large parts of 2019 Kildare Ladies Manager Daniel Moynihan cut a frustrated figure on the sideline as he watched his side lose out narrowly on a number of occasions.

Bring the clock forward a couple of months and all has changed with Kildare sitting pretty as joint leaders in Division 3 of the Lidl National Football League.

The team has now won three games on the spin with the 2-11 to 1-7 victory over Wicklow the latest and despite the dreadful conditions the Galway native was delighted with his charges.

“Confidence is gained by putting on good performances and getting wins so it’s a big thing for us in Kildare to be able to put three games back to back and I’m not sure when that last happened so we are delighted”.

“We had to deal with the conditions that were there and in the first half we won the toss and used the wind to our advantage and Wicklow found it hard to get down the other end”.

“We had a bit of a lead at half time and you’d worry a small bit if we’d sit back and invite Wicklow on to us and while it was a tough second half we are delighted that we looked someway comfortable and that’s a huge thing for us because Wicklow will have their eyes on an All-Ireland Junior Title after getting relegated last year”.

While it is still a young team the sight of 2016 All Ireland winners Mary Hulgraine, Erica Burke and Roisin Byrne all returning to the fold has given the squad an added jolt of maturity and experience.

“It was great to get the likes of Erica Burke and Roisin Byrne back on the field with Mary Hulgraine in goal too”.

“That was Erica and Roisin’s first game for us in a long time and with Mary it provides a calming influence at the back. It’s a very young squad so having that experience is very important for us”, Moynihan admitted.

Next up is a home game against Laois on Sunday which will form part of a double header with the same teams in the Minor Championship and it gives Kildare another chance towards their desired destination.

“Laois is another home game for us so it’s an opportunity for the girls and we’ll go back to the drawing board in training and get our minds set and hopefully get another win”.