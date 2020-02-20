Hectic Weekend in store for Kildare GAA teams

An incredibly busy couple of days action kicks off tomorrow (Friday) when the Kildare Under 20's travel to O'Moore Park in Portlaoise to take on Laois in the Leinster Semi-Final.

Gay Campbell's Kildare side fought through the wind and rain to beat Offaly last weekend with a stoppage time Paddy McDermott point getting them past a stubborn Faithful county.

Laois only came through their last eight tie on Monday night when they defeated Westmeath in their refixed game on penalty kicks.

After a full list of pre season club fixtures on Saturday all eyes will turn to Newbridge the following day when both the Senior Hurlers and Footballers entertain Roscommon in crucial League games.

The Hurlers get things underway and after their game against Derry last weekend was postponed they will be looking to make it three wins from three.

A win would set them up nicely for the rest of the campaign but a defeat and they will be chasing their tail with two tough away games in Down and Derry.

The Footballers also badly need to get League points on the board in an incredibly congested Division 2 National League.

Only two points separate top from bottom so a win will have them right back in the promotion mix with two more home games to come and a third loss on the trot doesn’t even bear thinking about.

The Ladies aren’t to be outdone and they have an incredibly busy day on Sunday afternoon.

After their first game against Cork was called off the Camogs belatedly kick off their National League Campaign away to Meath.

There is then a double header of football action over in Hawkfield with the Kildare Minor Footballers taking on Laois in the Leinster Championship before the same two sides collide in the Lidl National Football League.

The Kildare Ladies have a 100% record in the League and a win on Sunday will push them into serious promotion contention from Division 3.

Friday:

Kildare v Laois- Leinster Under 20 Football Championship Semi-Final in O'Moore Park Portlaoise at 7.30

Sunday:

Allianz National Hurling League- Kildare v Roscommon in Manguard Plus Hawkfield at 12.00

Allianz National Football League- Kildare v Roscommon in St.Conleths Park at 2.30

Littlewoods National Camogie League- Meath v Kildare – Time and Venue TBC

LGFA Leinster Minor Football Championship Round 1- Kildare v Laois in Manguard Plus Hawkfield at 2.00

Lidl Ladies National Football League- Kildare v Laois in Manguard Plus Hawkfield at 3.30