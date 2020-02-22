Kildare Football and Hurling teams named for Roscommon League clashes

Robert Cribbin



Kildare captain, Eoin Doyle, a happy and relieved man

Kildare will face Roscommon over both codes in two crucial National League games tomorrow afternoon.

After losing their last two games the Footballers Division 2 clash is very near must win if they are to achieve promotion.

Jack O'Connor has switched his team up with Adam Tyrrell, Eoin Doyle and Darragh Malone coming into the side.

Tyrrell will be making his first start of the season while Eoin Doyle after recovering from sickness is back at his familiar position of centre back.

Of the three alterations Darragh Malone’s inclusion is the most intriguing with the Allenwood man set to make his first appearance in a Kildare Jersey at the unusual position of corner back.

 

Kildare Football team to face Roscommon:

1            Mark Donnellan Maynooth

2            Peter Kelly          Two Mile House

3            Mick O’Grady    Celbridge

4            Darragh Malone Allenwood

5            Kevin Flynn        Celbridge

6            Eoin Doyle          Naas

7            Shea Ryan          Sarsfields

8            David Hyland     Athy

9            Kevin Feely         Athy

10          Paddy Brophy    Celbridge

11          Paul Cribbin       Johnstownbridge

12          Keith Cribbin     Johnstownbridge

13          Niall Kelly           Athy

14          Daniel Flynn       Johnstownbridge

15          Adam Tyrrell      Moorefield

 

Due to the weather the Hurlers are over in Hawkfield and they show one change from their recent victory over Warwickshire.

Ross Kelly sat out the trip to Birmingham but comes in for Cathal Derivan at centre back.

After the recent game with Derry fell foul to the weather it ramps up the pressure for this game if anything with two trips up North to come against the Oak Leaf county and Down.

A win will maintain Kildare’s unbeaten start to the League and see them in pole position to go up from Division 2B.

 

Kildare Hurling team to face Roscommon:

 

1 Paddy McKenna  Clane

2 Cian Forde      Maynooth

3 John Doran     Leixlip

4 Simon Leacy   Naas

5 Niall O Muineacháin    Celbridge

6 Ross Kelly Naas

7 Rian Boran Naas

8 Paul Divilly  Confey

9 Aran Kelly Ardclough

10 Cathal Dowling Naas

11 Brian Byrne (Captain) Naas

12 James Burke Naas

13 Conor Kielty Éire Óg Corra Choill

14 Jack Sheridan Naas

15 Shane Ryan  Naas

             

 