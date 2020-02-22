Kildare Football and Hurling teams named for Roscommon League clashes

Kildare will face Roscommon over both codes in two crucial National League games tomorrow afternoon.

After losing their last two games the Footballers Division 2 clash is very near must win if they are to achieve promotion.

Jack O'Connor has switched his team up with Adam Tyrrell, Eoin Doyle and Darragh Malone coming into the side.

Tyrrell will be making his first start of the season while Eoin Doyle after recovering from sickness is back at his familiar position of centre back.

Of the three alterations Darragh Malone’s inclusion is the most intriguing with the Allenwood man set to make his first appearance in a Kildare Jersey at the unusual position of corner back.

Kildare Football team to face Roscommon:

1 Mark Donnellan Maynooth

2 Peter Kelly Two Mile House

3 Mick O’Grady Celbridge

4 Darragh Malone Allenwood

5 Kevin Flynn Celbridge

6 Eoin Doyle Naas

7 Shea Ryan Sarsfields

8 David Hyland Athy

9 Kevin Feely Athy

10 Paddy Brophy Celbridge

11 Paul Cribbin Johnstownbridge

12 Keith Cribbin Johnstownbridge

13 Niall Kelly Athy

14 Daniel Flynn Johnstownbridge

15 Adam Tyrrell Moorefield

Due to the weather the Hurlers are over in Hawkfield and they show one change from their recent victory over Warwickshire.

Ross Kelly sat out the trip to Birmingham but comes in for Cathal Derivan at centre back.

After the recent game with Derry fell foul to the weather it ramps up the pressure for this game if anything with two trips up North to come against the Oak Leaf county and Down.

A win will maintain Kildare’s unbeaten start to the League and see them in pole position to go up from Division 2B.

Kildare Hurling team to face Roscommon:

1 Paddy McKenna Clane

2 Cian Forde Maynooth

3 John Doran Leixlip

4 Simon Leacy Naas

5 Niall O Muineacháin Celbridge

6 Ross Kelly Naas

7 Rian Boran Naas

8 Paul Divilly Confey

9 Aran Kelly Ardclough

10 Cathal Dowling Naas

11 Brian Byrne (Captain) Naas

12 James Burke Naas

13 Conor Kielty Éire Óg Corra Choill

14 Jack Sheridan Naas

15 Shane Ryan Naas