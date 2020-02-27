St Farnans crowned Leinster football Champions

St Farnans of Prosperous took home the Leinster D Senior Football Title on Monday afternoon when they ran out 2-16 to 2-5 winners over Colaiste Na Hinse in Dunganny.

St.Farnans were always in control with goals in the first half coming from half back Rory Doran and full forward Jamie O'Brien as the Kildare School held a ten point lead.

Colaiste Na Hinse battled back in the second period but Farnans were never troubled and they can now look forward to an All-Ireland Semi Final with Ballybay of Monaghan on Saturday afternoon.

St.Farnans team: Adam Doyle; Jack Cross, Adam Ewing, Josh Carroll, Rory Moran, Colm Moran, Cian Percival, Paul Dockery, Daniel Lynam, Eoin Bagnall, Kevin Campbell, Conor Murphy, Emmet Donoghue, Jamie O'Brien, Jack O’Brien.