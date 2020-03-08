14 man Kildare fall short in bid for League Final place

Kildare 3-13

Derry 2-16

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B Round 5

By Orlagh Mullan

Derry will face Down in next week’s Division 2B hurling final after snatching a draw against Kildare in

a thriller.

Despite winning all of their four other league games, John McEvoy’s men went into the match

knowing they had to avoid defeat if they wanted to reach the showpiece, given their inferior points

difference to both Kildare and Down.

The first half was a tale of two marksmen as Jack Sheridan and Cormac O’Doherty dominated the

scoring charts.

Despite playing into the wind it was Kildare who were largely in control until the 24 th

minute when Ross Kelly was dismissed for an off-the-ball hit on Meehaul McGrath.

In the second half, Sean Cassidy won his battle with Sheridan – with the added protection of

sweeper McGrath – to quell the threat, but each time the Oakleaf looked to pull away, their resilient

opponents came back.

In fact, Sheridan thought he had booked the Lilwhites’ place in the final with a late free, but with just

seconds remaining Conor Kelly as the coolest and bravest man in Celtic Park to score the biggest

point of Derry’s season so far.



Kildare opened the scoring after two minutes when a loose pass was cut out by James Burke who

spotted Jack Sheridan one on one at the back against Sean Cassidy. The Oakleaf skipper opted to

commit the foul 30 metres out, with Brian Byrne supplying the finish.

There were then two minutes of madness as Paul Divilly passed up a chance at goal when he took

raced clear of Meehaul McGrath, but he took too long and was bottled up by Cassidy and the

recovering McGrath.

From the clearance upfield, Simon Leacy regained possession but played a weak pass back to his

goalkeeper which was cut out by Richie Mullan, and he squared for Cormac O’Doherty to finish to

the net.

It seemed just what Derry needed after a start that saw them struggle to find any rhythm, but their

opponents responded immediately from the puck out. Caolan Smith linked up with the dangerous

Sheridan who managed to power the ball under the body of Sean Kelly to put his side back in front,

1-1 to 1-0 after eight minutes.

Sheridan had the ball in the net again on 13 minutes in controversial circumstances when he

collected another long ball into the square. He was surrounded by three Derry men and appeared to

be charging but referee Kevin Brady let it go as the Naas clubman threw the ball in the air and

somehow flicked it to the top of the net.

A Sheridan free put the Lilywhites in firm control at 2-2 to 1-0 but Eoghan Cassidy responded on a

rare Oakleaf attack with a quick turn and strike before O’Doherty knocked over his first free with the

help of the inside right post.

He then produced a free of the highest quality on 18 minutes as he

struck over from inside his own ’45, hugging the sideline.

Sheridan (free) and O’Doherty (’65) added to their tallies before the game took a real turn on 24

minutes when Ross Kelly threw an elbow into the midriff of McGrath off the ball and duly received a

straight red – with O’Doherty adding the free as further punishment to reduce the gap to the

minimum.

A Sheridan ’65 and another O’Doherty free made it 2-4 to 1-6 before the Slaughtneil man levelled

matters for the first time on 33 minutes.

It was the visitors who went in ahead at the break, however, when Divilly found Caolan Smith in

space and he slotted over well on the spin 40 metres out.



The second half picked up where the first left off as Sheridan was denied a hat trick two minutes in.

Burke got the better of McGrath to flick the ball into the forward’s path but as he bore down on

goal, Sean Kelly produced the save.

The home side were level on 42 minutes when Cleary played a nice pass inside to substitute Odhran

McKeever who flicked it skilfully between the sticks over the shoulder, with Cathal Dowling

immediately responding.

Another burst of heavy rain made it difficult again for both sets of players, and as an O’Doherty free

drifted wide and short, Se McGuigan picked up the scraps to even matters again on 45 minutes – 2-6

to 1-9.

Derry took the lead for just the first time since their early goal two minutes later when Cleary added

his name to the scoresheet before a James Burke point came between two O’Doherty frees.

Kildare captain Brian Byrne hit his first free since the opening score before another minute of

madness just before the hour. O’Doherty found McKeever who spun away from John Doran too

easily and finished to the net, but less than 30 seconds later McEvoy’s men handed Kildare a lifeline

as a Byrne shot somehow looped over Kelly and found the goal.

Caolan Smith, Steafan McCloskey, O’Doherty (’65) and Sheridan (free) all converted scores before

the latter produced a monster effort from a midfield dead ball to even matters at 3-11 to 2-14 with

four minutes remaining.

Against all odds, Kildare then took the lead as referee Brady penalised Darragh McCloskey for a foul

hand pass on his own 45, and Sheridan’s swerving shot snuck inside the right post – 3-12 to 2-14.

O’Doherty settled his team with a driving effort from 60 metres as the game entered four minutes of

added time, with only Odhran McKeever in the Kildare half.

Sheridan thought he had won it for Kildare with a free, but Derry booked their place in the final at

the death when Conor Kelly bravely swung it over after a driving run from Brian Og McGilligan.

Derry: Sean Kelly, Paddy Kelly, Sean Cassidy, Darragh Cartin, Sean O’Caiside, Brian Og McGilligan,

Conor Kelly (0-1), Paul Cleary (0-1), Meehaul McGrath, Jerome McGuigan, Cormac O’Doherty (1-10,

7f, 2 ’65), Thomas Brady, Eoghan Cassidy (0-1), Se McGuigan (0-1), Richie Mullan.

Subs: Darragh McCloskey for P Kelly (inj)(10), Odhran McKeever (1-1) for J McGuigan (HT), Steafan

McCloskey (0-1) for T Brady (57), Alan Grant for R Mullan (63), Tiarnan McHugh for S McGuigan (71)



Kildare: Paddy McKenna, Cian Forde, John Doran, Simon Leacy, Niall O’Muineachain, Ross Kelly, Rian

Boran, Jack Travers, Paul Divilly, Cathal Dowling (0-1), Brian Byrne (1-2f), James Burke (0-1), Caolan

Smith (0-2), Jack Sheridan (2-7, 6f, 1 ’65), Shane Ryan.

Subs: Sean Christianseen for C Dowling (50), Conor Kielty for S Ryan (65).

Referee: Kevin Brady (Louth).