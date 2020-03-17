EUFA cancels Euro 2020 soccer championships

UEFA has confirmed that the European Championships 2020 to be held this summer will be postponed until 2021. The Republic of Ireland's play-off semi-final against Slovakia will provisionally be scheduled for early June.

A video conference with all 55 of the governing body's national associations was held, before the announcement was made.

"The health of all those involved in the game is the priority, as well as to avoid placing any unnecessary pressure on national public services involved in staging matches," a statement from UEFA read. "The move will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the Covid-19 emergency, to be completed."

The FAI have stated this was the right decision, albeit Mick McCarthy's tenure as manager is now 'up the in air'.

McCarthy whose current contract with the Republic of Ireland should have ended with the Irish team's Euro 2020 campaign