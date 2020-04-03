National Hunt confirm 2020 champions

Following on from Wednesday’s announcement by the Board of Horse Racing Ireland that the 2019/2020 National Hunt season was to be cut short and that the Fairyhouse Easter Festival and the Punchestown Festival would not be rescheduled, the champions for the season have been confirmed.



Willie Mullins has secured the trainers’ championship for the 14th time. Paul Townend will be crowned champion jockey for the third time while Gigginstown House Stud is once again the champion owner.



The six champions for the 2019/2020 National Hunt season are:

Champion Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Champion Trainer: Willie Mullins

Champion Jockey: Paul Townend

Champion Conditional: Darragh O'Keeffe

Champion Amateur: Patrick Mullins

Champion Lady Amateur Rider: Lisa O’Neill