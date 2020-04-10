WATCH: Kildare and Sarsfields man Shea Ryan among 32 GAA players appealing for everyone to stay at home
Ryan puts his weight behind bid to fight the coronavirus
Shea Ryan
Kildare player and Sarsfields man Shea Ryan is one of 32 GAA players from across Ireland urging people to stay at home and help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Forever Ireland Events posted a video on their Facebook page, with stars from across Ireland urging everyone to stay at home and do their bit to stop the spread of the current pandemic.
Read also: READ MORE KILDARE STOREIS HERE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on