In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In a week when the 2020 Punchestown Festival was due to commence, we look back at the last time the famous meeting was cancelled, 100 years ago; while also recalling some very fond memories down the years.

GAA: President John Horan rubbishes talk of inter-county training about to resume:

The Big Interview: Former county star, Kildare and Sarsfields and Round Towers manager talks about his playing career, his managerial role, and much, much more.

In Search of Sam: this week the All Ireland SFC semi final of 1998 is relived with report and comment.

Racing: This week's Question and Answer guest is former top jockey and successful trainer Johnny Murtagh.

Down Memory Land: Nine darter scuppers Jack McKenna at World Championship; while also recalling Martin McCrudden's snooker success in the Leinster Close Champioship.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.