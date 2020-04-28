In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
In a week when the 2020 Punchestown Festival was due to commence, we look back at the last time the famous meeting was cancelled, 100 years ago; while also recalling some very fond memories down the years.
GAA: President John Horan rubbishes talk of inter-county training about to resume:
The Big Interview: Former county star, Kildare and Sarsfields and Round Towers manager talks about his playing career, his managerial role, and much, much more.
In Search of Sam: this week the All Ireland SFC semi final of 1998 is relived with report and comment.
Racing: This week's Question and Answer guest is former top jockey and successful trainer Johnny Murtagh.
Down Memory Land: Nine darter scuppers Jack McKenna at World Championship; while also recalling Martin McCrudden's snooker success in the Leinster Close Champioship.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on