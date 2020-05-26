Pick your Kildare Dream Team 1995-2020

There is nothing quiet like a conversation amongst GAA fans and supporters as to who should, or should not have been, selected on county teams down the years.

As for who is the best 15 ever to represent Kildare over the past 25 years, well is an entirely different thing.

The Leinster Leader/ Kildare Post, in association with Callan Skips, are giving Kildare GAA fans and supporters the opportunity to select their Senior Kildare County Football Dream Team from the past 25 years (1995 to 2020).

Any player who has lined out, during that period, either in the Allianz Football League or championship, is eligible to be nominated.

To nominate just send in your team by email, numbered 1 to 15, to kildaredreamteam@gmail.com

Or complete the coupon below and send to

Kildare Dream Team 1995-2020,

Leinster Leader/ Kildare Post,

Unit WD5, Ladytown Business Park, Naas,

or by email to kildaredreamteam@gmail.com

The closing date for all nominations is Thursday June 4, 2020.

Based on those nominated a short list of three players for each position will be chosen and the general public will then be asked to select their Dream Team from the final nominated list.

The winner in each position will be the player who receives the most combined (online poll and coupon) votes. Closing date for voting will be Thursday June 18, 2020.

If you, or someone you know, would prefer to send in nominations by post, please click to enlarge and print this page, and post it to us at the address above.