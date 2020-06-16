In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Growing GAA player frustration, from underage to senior level; clubs facing a plethoria of form filling prior to recommencement of action;
This week's Big Interview: Dom O'Rourke from his young days as a boxer with St Michael's Athy to the coming, for the second time, President IABA;
Kildare Dream Team: Last chance to select your Kildare Dream Team of 1995-2020;
From the Archives: Kildare SFC 2002, Sweet win for Moorefield as they down champions Sarsfields;
Newbridge kings of football with Moorefield sitting proudly on the the throne (Tommy Callaghan);
Naas Ladies Football, thriving from nursery to GFM, to senior;
Golf Charity Event: From sunrise to sunset, charity event in aid of Irish Cancer;
Racing: Brilliant opening week as racing returns;
Questins & Answers with top jockey Billy Lee.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on