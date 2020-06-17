Kildare: Sunrise to Sunset golf at Cill Dara

Well-known Caragh man and Cill Dara Golf Club member Ciaran Cunneen, is embarking on a unique golfing event on Monday June 22, at his local club.

Ciaran aims to play a total of 108 holes of golf, six rounds in total, the equivalent of a marathon (26.2 miles) as he is fund-raising to compete in the New York marathon come November, all in the cause of Irish Cancer Society.

“I have done something similar a few years ago and got 90 holes in so hopefully with a bit more organisation, I will get there. “We have all had loved ones that have been affected by cancer. Some are battling this disease right now and sadly, unknown to any of us, a loved one could be battling it, in the future. I'm just playing a small part in trying to raise some much needed funds for ICS.”

To participate at some stage in The Sunrise to Sunset event costs €20 or donations can be made to a Justgiving Charity page Ciaran set up and can be donated at www.justgiving.com/Ciaran-CunneenNYC marathon2020goals

Ciaran also has a clothes drive going and will be running another golf team outing on August Bank Holiday Monday.