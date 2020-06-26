Kildare Hurlers to face Offaly in revamped Christy Ring Cup

The Kildare Senior Hurlers will take on Offaly after the draw for the Christy Ring Cup was made in Croke Park this morning.

When the new structure was announced it was clear that Offaly were the team to avoid but that’s the fate that awaits David Herity’s men.

It all means that it will be a Championship reunion for Herity with his former Kilkenny compatriot Michael Fennelly on the sideline.

The teams have already met this season with Offaly running out easy winners over Kildare in the Kehoe Cup at the back end of 2019.

While no venue has been yet announced the game is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 24/25 of October while the other Quarter-Final ties are Down v London, Roscommon v Wicklow and Derry v Sligo.

The third tier competition is normally run on a round robin basis but the uncertainty of Covid 19 means that both the Christy Ring and Nicky Rackard Cup’s are played on a knockout basis unlike the Liam McCarthy Cup which will have a qualifier system.