Kildare GAA: SHC Draw, Group A looks particularly competitive

Champs Naas, will be happiest of all

Tommy Callaghan

Tommy Callaghan

SHC Tony Carew Cup

The draw for the Haven Hire SHC looks somewhat lob sided with Group A looking particularly strong; while champions Naas, In Group B, will be happy with their ground.

SHC: Group A: Ardclough, Coill Dubh, Eire Og Corrachoill and Celbridge;

Group B: Confey, Leixlip, Naas and Clane.

IHC: Group A: Moorefield, Coill Dubh, Kilcock and Naas;

Group B: St Laurence's, Ardclough, St Columba and Maynooth.

Games commence on August 11.