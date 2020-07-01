Kildare GAA: SHC Draw, Group A looks particularly competitive
Champs Naas, will be happiest of all
SHC Tony Carew Cup
The draw for the Haven Hire SHC looks somewhat lob sided with Group A looking particularly strong; while champions Naas, In Group B, will be happy with their ground.
SHC: Group A: Ardclough, Coill Dubh, Eire Og Corrachoill and Celbridge;
Group B: Confey, Leixlip, Naas and Clane.
IHC: Group A: Moorefield, Coill Dubh, Kilcock and Naas;
Group B: St Laurence's, Ardclough, St Columba and Maynooth.
Games commence on August 11.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on