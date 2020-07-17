Camogie: Kildare drawn in Group 1 in Camogie Championship

The revised draw for 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships has been made, with Kildare, in the Intermediate Championship. There are four groups, Kildare are in Group 1:



Liberty Insurance Intermediate Championship: Group 1, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Laois; Group 2, Cork, Kerry, Meath; Group 3, Derry, Down, Kilkenny; Group 4, Antrim, Carlow, Tipperary.

The structure of this competition will see the winners of each group progress to the semi-finals, with the winner of Group 1 playing the winner of Group 2, and the winner of Group 3 playing the winner of Group 4.