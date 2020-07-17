Rochfordbridge wreck Naas CBS three-in-a-row dream

Naas CBS dreams of a third Leinster Schools 'A' final in a row were ended at O'Connor Park, Tullamore, this afternoon when Rochfordbridge CC deservedly captured their first ever senior schools title by three points.

In a high quality game, and despite both sides not having played for nearly 3 months, there was some excellent passages of play from both sides, with the winners fully deserved winners in the the end.

The winners, playing with the strong wind in the opening half looked dangerous on the attack, however, some poor finishing saw them led by just two points at the break, 1-5 to 0-6, the goal coming inside the opening minute a brilliant finish from Devin Hill.

Naas stepped up a gear in the second half and while they briefly took the lead, Luke Dempsey's side refused to go away and while it took a penalty goal in the 52nd minute, to clinch the title, there was no doubt the honours went where they belong.

Some fine displays for Naas from Mickey McGovern, Simon Murphy and James Dalton but for the winners, their midfield pairing of Niall Smullen and Rory Keyes was the foundation this win came from. Brandon Kelly and their full forward line of Hill, Kelleghan and Torpey all did well.

Scorers: Naas CBS, Mikey McGovern 0-6 (5 frees), James Dalton 0-3, Simon Murphy 0-2, Kevin Quinn 0-2, Alex Beirne 0-2.

St Joselph's, Devin Hill 1-1, Brandon Kelly 1-3, Shane Fleming 0-1 (45), Aaron Kelleghan 0-2, Jack Torpey 0-2, Liam Moran 0-1, Josdh Gahan 0-1, Rory Keyes 0-1,



NAAS CBS: David Morrissey (Naas); Mark Maguire (Naas), Conan Boran (Eadestown), Paddy Kelly (Naas); Kevin Quinn (Blessington), Adam Malone (Raheens), Paddy McDermott (Naas) Jt cpt.; Drew Costello (Naas), Eoin Ardhbold (Naas); Nicholas Sweeney (Naas), Alex Beirne (Naas) Jt Cpt., Sam Morrissey (Naas); Mikey McGovern (Raheens), Simon Murphy (Ballymore Eustace), James Dalton (Sallins). Subs: Ferran O'Sullivan (Naas) for Paddy Kelly (41 minutes); Sean McLoughlin (Raheens) for Nicholas Sweeney (51 minutes); Neil Aherne (Naas) for Eoin Archbold (51 minutes);m



ST JOSEPH'S CC: Jamie Mulkerins; Kenny Ruzzell, Ciaran Daly, Liam Moran; Michael McCormack, Josh Gahan, Ciaran Daly; Niall Smullen, Rory Keyes; Brandon Kelly, Shane Fleming, Podge Quinn; Devin Hill, Aaron Kelleghan, Jack Torpley. Subs: Sami Clarke for Rory Keyes (59 minutes); Evan Rigney for Kenny Ruzzel (60 minutes).

REFEREE: Patrick Coyle, Meath.