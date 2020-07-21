Busy August weekend as Kildare GAA draft fixtures announced

The Draft Fixtures for the upcoming Kildare senior, intermediate and junior football championships have been announced and it will certainly be one hell of an opening weekend of fixtures on August Bank Holiday weekend.

Games will get under on Friday and continue up to the Monday.

Full draft fixtures are as follows:

FRIDAY JULY 21

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Newbridge, Raheens V Maynooth, 19:30, Ref: TBC



2020 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ardclough V Cappagh, 19:30, Ref: TBC



SATURDAY AUGUST 1

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Confey, 12:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcullen V Ballyteague, 12:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Naas V Round Towers, 15:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Allenwood V Two Mile House, 15:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Newbridge, Moorefield V Carbury, 18:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Clogherinkoe V Rathangan, 18:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B

Venue: Kilcullen, Sallins V Nurney, 18:00, Ref: TBC



SUNDAY AUGUST 2

2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C

Venue: Newbridge, St. Laurence's V Eadestown, 12:00, Ref: TBC



2020Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Robertstown V Kill, 12:00, Ref: TBC



2020Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group B

Venue: Athy, Castlemitchell V Grangenolvin, 14:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rathcoffey V Athgarvan, 15:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Newbridge, Clane V Monasterevan, 15:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C

Venue: Newbridge, Sarsfields V Johnstownbridge, 18:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Leixlip V St Kevin's, 18:00, Ref: TBC



MONDAY AUGUST 3

2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Kilcock V Milltown, 12:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rheban V Caragh, 12:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A

Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Suncroft V Straffan, 15:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D

Venue: Newbridge, Ballymore Eustace V Ellistown, 15:00, Ref: TBC



2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A

Venue: Newbridge, Castledermot V Athy, 18:00, Ref: TBC