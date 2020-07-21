Kildare GAA: Naas open SHL campaign with impressive win

On a beautiful sunny evening at the picturesque home of Éire Óg Corrachoill in Donore, the opening round of the Haven Hire Kildare SHL got under way in ideal conditions, with the visit of county champions, Naas, providing the opposition.

The boys from the county town were always going to prove a major hurdle for the home side and that is the way the game panned out. Having said that it was a competitive game throughout and while Naas never looked in any danger of losing, they nevertheless had to work hard before finally pulling well clear of a young, inexperienced home side.

Naas led at the break 1-14 to 0-6.

When one considers the Naas front six are all members of the Kildare senior squad and a full forward line of Brian Byrne, Jack Sheridan and Shane Ryan it gives an indication of the quality of the champions.

In the end Naas won 2-24 to 0-13 with Sheridan leading the charge with a goal in the opening half and some delightful point taking throughout.

The home side had fine displays from Darragh O'Shaughnessy, James Dolan, Liam Dempsey.

Haven Hire SHL Division 1, Round 1 results this evening:

Naas 2-24 Éire Óg Corrachill 0-13;

Ardclough 2-22 Confey 0-27;

Coill Dubh 2-16 Leixlip 0-15;

Celbridge 0-20 Clane 1-14.