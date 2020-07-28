In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

As more and more sport comes back on stream, this week's Leinster Leader Sport covers a busy week looks ahead to an extremely busy August Bank Holiday weekend.

In GAA, the senior, intermediate and junior football championship gets under way we preview the three championships.

In soccer, the KDFL returns this weekend, restructured leagues and fixtures are featured in this week's edition.

Our weekly Big Interview this weeks talks to Curragh CEO, Pat Keogh, about the home of Flat racing; the changes he has made since moving to the Curragh from Leopardstown as he chats about a varied and colourful career; the pandemic and what it means to racing.

Round 2 of the SFL was completed last weekend, reports of all the big games.

Two page special from the Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camps from Raheens and Sallins Clubs.

All this weekend's fixtures and the week's results from U14 to senior level.

Golf is back, and we carry all the results from the Fairways; plus picture coverage of the Annual GAA Development Squads Classic; plus picture coverage of Newbridge GC captain's prize.

Weekly round-up from Newbridge Greyhound Stadium.

A look back on all the Kildare Racing News.

Athletics: Newbridge 'barefoot' runner recalls cross country career.

Naas RFC gear up for the new season with the announcement of their new backroom team.

Soccer: Newbridge United continues to grow and grow.

