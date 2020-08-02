Kildare GAA: Champions, Sarsfields, too strong for The Bridge

Champions Sarsfields, showed all their guile and class when dismissing Johnstownbridge by all of 14 points in a ruthless display of efficiency and determination in the SFL Round 1, Group C, the final game at St Conleth's Park, this evening.

The opening quarter was evenly matched but once Sarsfields got their first goal, Shane Doyle, off a pass from Ben McCormack in the 19 minute, they just pulled clear to win, to be honest, as they wished.

A very impressive opening with top class displays from the aforementioned Shane Doyle, Conor Hartley, Alan Smith and Brian McDonnell.

Final score: Sarsfields 2-17 Johnstownbridge 0-10.

Scorers: Sarsfields, Shane Doyle 1-4, Conor Hartley 1-3 (1 mark), Alan Smith 0-3 (1 mark), Brian McDonnell 0-2, Daragh Ryan 0-1, Cian Costigan 0-1, Barry Coffey 0-1, Ray Cahill 0-1, Gary White (45).

Johnstownbridge, Sam Doran 0-4 (2 frees), Paul Cribbin 0-2, Sean Hurley 0-1 (mark), Mark McCathy 0-1, Niall Vaughan 0-1, Cathal McNally 0-1.