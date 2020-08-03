Kildare GAA: Athy win with a bit in hand

Athy had their expected win in the final game of the opening weekend of this season's SFC, played at St Conleth's Park, on Bank Holiday Monday evening.

Castledermot, as usual, gave it their all but never really threatened an upset.

Athy led at the break 1-7 to 0-3, added two more goals on the resumtion from Tony Gibbons and Conan Ronan.

Dan Gray found the Athy net late on for Castledermot but the boys in the red shirts ran out comfortable winners on a final score line of Athy 3-14 Castledermot 1-10.

BANK HOLDAY MONDAY RESULTS

Pittman Traffic IFC, Group D, Round 1

Kilcock 0-13 Milltown 0-4;

Ballymore Eustace 1-20 Ellistown 2-9;

Suncroft 0-19 Straffan 1-12.

Tom Cross JFC, Group A, Round 1

Caragh 2-12 Rheban 0-10.

Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC, Group A, Round 1

Athy 3-14 Castledermot 1-10.