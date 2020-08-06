Kildare GAA: MFC draw for 2020

The draws for the 2020 Manguard Plus MFC were made last evening.

The format is as follows:

Minor A: 3 games: All Neutral venues; Top 2 to semi-finals and 3rd to 6th to quarter finals; Quarter Final 1: 3rd v 6th, Quarter Final 2: 4th v 5th; Semi Finals 1st v Winner Quarter Final 1, 2nd v Winner Quarter Final 2.

Minor B: Each team will have 1 home game, 1 away game and 1 neutral venue; Top 8 to quarter finals. Quarter Final 1: 1st v 8th; Quarter Final 2: 4th v 5th; Quarter Final 3: 2nd v 7th; Quarter Final 4: 3rd v 6th; Semi Finals: Winner Quarter Final 1 v Winner Quarter Final 2; Winner Quarter Final 3 v Winner Quarter Final 4.

Minor C and Minor D: Each team will have 1 home game, 1 away game and 1 neutral venue; Top 2 to semi-finals and 3rd to 6th to quarter finals; Quarter Final 1: 3rd v 6th, Quarter Final 2: 4th v 5th.Semi Finals: 1st v Winner Quarter Final 1, 2nd v Winner Quarter Final 2.

2020 Manguard Plus Minor A Football Championship

Rd 1: Celbridge V St. Laurence's; Clane V Kilcullen; Sarsfields V Naas; Maynooth V Athy;

Rd 2: Athy V Kilcullen; Clane V Maynooth; Naas V St. Laurence's; Celbridge V Sarsfields

Rd 3: Naas V Kilcullen; Athy V St. Laurence's; Clane V Celbridge; Maynooth V Sarsfields.

2020 Manguard Plus Minor B Football Championship

Rd 1: Moorefield V Carbury; Raheens V Kilcock; Sallins V Aylmer Gaels; Oliver Plunkett's V Leixlip; Newtown Gaels V Balyna

Rd 2: Aylmer Gaels V Raheens; Balyna V Oliver Plunkett's; Kilcock V Sallins; Carbury V Newtown Gaels; Leixlip V Moorefield

Rd 3: Moorefield V Kilcock; Raheens V Leixlip; Sallins V Carbury; Oliver Plunkett's V Newtown Gaels; Aylmer Gaels V Balyna.

2020 Manguard Plus Minor C Football Championship

Rd 1: Rathangan V Eadestown; Fr. Prendegast Gaels V Suncroft; Naas V O'Tooles; St Edwards V Round Towers .

Rd 2: Eadestown V Fr. Prendegast Gaels; Round Towers V Rathangan; O'Tooles V St Edwards; Suncroft GFC V Naas;

Rd 3: Fr. Prendegast Gaels V Rathangan; Suncroft GFC V Round Towers; Naas V St Edwards; Eadestown V O'Tooles.

2020 Manguard Plus Minor D Football Championship

Rd 1: Ellistown V Abbey Rangers; Athgarvan V St Vincent’s; Celbridge V Confey; St Kevin's V Miltown;

Rd 2: Abbey Rangers V Athgarvan; Miltown V Ellistown; Confey V St Kevin's; St Vincent’s V Celbridge;

Rd 3: Athgarvan V Ellistown; St Vincent’s V Miltown; Celbridge V St Kevin's; Abbey Rangers V Confey.