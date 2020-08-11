In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Serious reprecussions, and not just on Kildare GAA club front (Tommy Callaghan);
GAA serves up a double whammy to The Lockdown Three (Tommy Callaghan);
Cúl Camp: this week we visit Round Towers and Straffan GAA clubs,
Boxing Feature: Setanta Boxing Academy, Newbridge, mark incredible 2019 season;
Golf: all the results from the region plus photo shoot from Athy Lady Captain's Prize.
Naas Racecourse seeking 20 Lockdown Heroes; magnificent prizes to be won, including €2,000 cash.
Another Group 1 success for Dusty Foley and Jessica Harrington.
Dogs: record breaking Pennys Daru at Newbridge Stadium.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
