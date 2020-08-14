Kildare GAA: Revised championship fixture released
DRAFT fixtures for week beginning Monday August 24
Kildare GAA have released revised draft fixtures for week beginning Monday August 24, all, of course, will depend on the lifting of the government lockdown restrictions in the county, due to happen on Sunday August 23, 2020.
The revised dates for the Adult Championship Finals are as follows:
FINALS:
Senior Football Championship Final - October 4
Intermediate Football Championship Final - October 3
Junior Football Championship Final-November 1
Senior Hurling Championship Final - October 11th.
Intermediate Hurling Championship Final - October 10th
Junior Hurling Championship Final - October 10th.
The full list of fixtures are:
MONDAY AUGUST 24
2020 Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: St Laurence's, St. Laurence’s V Maynooth 19:30, Referee: Brendan Cawley
2020 Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship
Venue: Celbridge, Leixlip V Naas 19:30, Referee: Raymond Kelly
Venue: Manguard Plus Kildare GAA COE Hawkfield Pitch 1, Coill Dubh V Éire Óg Corra Choill 19:30, Referee: Fergus Devereux
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C
Venue: Ballyteague, Clogherinkoe V Rathangan 19.30, Referee: Alan Archbold
TUESDAY AUGUST 25
2020 Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Confey GAA V Clane 19:30, Referee: Conor Daly
Venue: Naas, Ardclough V Celbridge 19:30, Referee: Alan Lagrue
2020 Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship
Venue: Sallins, Wolfe Tones V Naas 19:00, Referee: Conor Daly.
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 26
2020 Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship
Venue: Maynooth, Maynooth V Broadford 19:00, Referee: Eamonn Kelly
2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football A Championship
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Clane V Kilcullen 19:00, Referee: Billy O Connell
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Celbridge V St. Laurence's 20:15, Referee: Anthony Herbert
2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football B Championship
Venue: Robertstown, Newtown Gaels V Balyna 19:00, Referee: Colin Kearney
Venue: Oliver Plunkett's, Oliver Plunkett's V Leixlip 19:00, Referee: Eamonn Kelly
Venue: Sallins, Sallins V Aylmer Gaels 19:00, Referee: Matthew Redmond
Venue: Raheens, Raheens V Kilcock 19:00, Referee: P.J. Cummins
Venue: Moorefield, Moorefield V Carbury 19:00, Referee: Niall Colgan
THURSDAY AUGUST 27
2020 Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: Leixlip, St.Columbas V Ardclough 19:30, Referee: John Mc Loughlin
Venue: Kilcock, Kilcock V Coill Dubh 19:30, Referee: Fergus Devereux
Venue: Naas, Naas V Moorefield 19:30, Referee: Paul Donnelly
2020 Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship
Venue: EOCC Donore, Éire Óg Corra Choill V Clane 19:00, Referee: Killian Jones
Venue: Sarsfields GAA Club, Sarsfields V Celbridge 19:30, Referee: David Coady
2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football A Championship
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Sarsfields V Naas 19:00, Referee: Henry Barrett
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 2, Maynooth V Athy 20:15, Referee: Paddy Mc Dermott
FRIDAY AUGUST 28
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Raheens V Carbury 19:30, Referee: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B
Venue: Ballykelly, Allenwood V Nurney 19:30, Referee: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group C
Venue: Ballyteague, Leixlip V Rathangan 19:30, Referee: TBC
Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Clogherinkoe V St Kevin's 19:30, Referee: TBC 2020Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A
Venue: Raheens, Athgarvan V Ardclough 19:30, Referee: TBC
Venue: Celbridge, Caragh V Rathcoffey 19:30, Referee: TBC
2020Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group B
Venue: Kilcullen, Grangenolvin V Robertstown 19:30, Referee: TBC.
SATURDAY AUGUST 29
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A
Venue: Newbridge, Clane V Athy 18:00, Referee: TBC
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C
Venue: Newbridge, Sarsfields V Eadestown 15:00, Referee: TBC
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group D
Venue: Clane, Naas V Confey GAA 13:00, Referee: TBC
Venue: Clane, Celbridge V Round Towers GAA 16:00, Referee: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group A
Venue: Newbridge, Suncroft GFC V Ballyteague 12:00, Referee: TBC
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Kilcullen V Straffan 15:00, Referee: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group B
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Sallins V Two Mile House 18:00, Referee: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Kilcock V Ellistown 12:00, Referee: TBC
SUNDAY AUGUST 30
2020 Haven Hire Minor Hurling League Div 1
Venue: EOCC Donore, Éire Óg Corra Choill V Maynooth 12:00, Referee: TBC
Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Naas 12:00, Referee: TBC
2020 Haven Hire Minor Hurling League Div 2
Venue: Sallins, Sallins V Moorefield 12:00, Referee: TBC
Venue: Coill Dubh, Coill Dubh V St Michael’s 12:00, Referee: Alan Lagrue
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group A
Venue: Newbridge, Castledermot V Monasterevan 18:00, Referee: TBC
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group B
Venue: Newbridge, Moorefield V Maynooth 15:00, Referee: TBC
2020 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group C
Venue: Newbridge, St. Laurence's GAA V Johnstownbridge 12:00, Referee: TBC
2020 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group D
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Ballymore Eustace V Milltown 18:00, Referee: TBC
2020Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Cappagh V Rheban 12:00, Referee: TBC
2020Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group B
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Ballykelly V Castlemitchell 15:00, Referee: TBC
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 1
2020 Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: Moorefield, Moorefield V Kilcock 19:15, Referee: TBC
2020 Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship
Venue: Conneff Park, Clane V Wolfe Tones 19:15, Referee: TBC
Venue: Ros Glas, Ros Glas V Sarsfields 19:15, Referee: TBC
2020 Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship
Venue: Naas, Celbridge V Coill Dubh 19:30, Referee: TBC
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Éire Óg Corra Choill V Ardclough 19:30, Referee: TBC
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 2
2020 Haven Hire Intermediate Hurling Championship
Venue: Maynooth, Maynooth V St. Columba 19:15, Referee: TBC
Venue: Ardclough, Ardclough V St. Laurence's 19:15, Referee: TBC
Venue: Coill Dubh, Coill Dubh V Naas 19:15, Referee: TBC
2020 Haven Hire Senior Hurling Championship
Venue: Celbridge, Naas V Confey 19:30, Referee: TBC
Venue: Manguard Plus Hawkfield, Clane V Leixlip 19:30, Referee: TBC
2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football C Championship
Venue: Rathcoffey, St Edwards V Round Towers GAA 19:00, Referee: Michael Malone
Venue: Naas, Naas V O'Tooles 19:00, Referee: Owen Murphy
Venue: Monasterevan, Fr.Prendegast Gaels V Suncroft GFC 19:00, Referee: Paraic Mc Givern
Venue: Rathangan, Rathangan V Eadestown 19:00, Referee: John Knight
2020 Manguard Plus Minor Football D Championship
Venue: St Kevin's, St Kevin's V Milltown 19:00, Referee: Jack O Connell
Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Confey GAA 19:00, Referee: John Mc Loughlin
Venue: Athgarvan GAA Pitch, Athgarvan V St Vincent’s 19:00, Referee: David Coady
Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Ellistown V Abbey Rangers 19:00, Referee: Michael Meehan.
THURSDAY SEPTLEMBER 3
2020 Haven Hire Junior Hurling Championship
Venue: Naas, Naas V Éire Óg Corra Choill 19:15, Referee: TBC
Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Maynooth 19:15, Referee: TBC
